I appreciate the article by Chuck Landon noting that the Marshall University men’s basketball team performs consistently better in the second half of their games. However, he forgot to mention one major factor: coaching.
We are so fortunate at Marshall University to have a coach the caliber of Danny D’Antoni. He is a West Virginia native and Marshall University alumnus who truly loves Marshall. His adjustments at halftime have much to do with the success of the team. The players appear to respect him and his coaching.
I respected him when we attended college together 50 years ago. I respect him even more today.
Jack Nichols
Barboursville