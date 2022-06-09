On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces under the leadership of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower invaded France to begin our long march to freedom in Europe. Never had such a military operation of this magnitude been planned or executed in the history of the world.
“Operation Overlord” began at 15 minutes past midnight on June 6, 1944. First came thousands of paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines to help secure the dark hedgerows and bridges of Normandy. Then came the greatest armada ever seen land on the beaches along the French coast — 5,000 ships carrying more than 200,000 soldiers, sailors and Coast Guardsmen. Also bringing supplies of food, ammunition, equipment and medical supplies. A truly amazing feat!
The first 24 hours were the most difficult in securing the beaches. On Omaha and Utah beaches, our soldiers struggled to inch their way forward to secure the areas and move on. It is estimated that over 4,000 Allied troops died on that day. We can hardly comprehend that large a number. Young men who were about 18 years of age who would never fall in love or experience the joy of being a father.
It was 24 long, seemingly endless hours that saved the world as we know it. Another 336 days would pass before peace would come to the people of Europe, but that would not have happened without the longest day.
Remember to pray for the heroes who saved the world that day.
Patricia Daugherty
Huntington
Learn the federal flag code; respect the flag on Flag Day
The flag code is a federal law, never enforced, that describes the respectful way to display the American flag. The spirit of the flag code is to treat the American flag as you would a friend.
What is considered an American flag? The code says that if it is recognized as the flag, it is the flag. That means that if it is painted on a pallet, it counts. The flag should not be flown in the dark or in the rain. However, there is an exception carved out for all-weather flags. I call this the pet rock exception.
You are not supposed to wear the flag as clothing or as part of a costume. However, there is an exception carved out for lapel pins. I call this the virtue signaling exception.
And, you are not supposed to deface the flag with inscriptions or modifications. I hate it when people do that. That would be a misdemeanor and the punishment should be no more than 30 days in jail, according to Title 4, Chapter 1, Article 3.
This year for Flag Day, display patriotism and not ignorance.
Rusty Parrett
Huntington
US needs common-sense gun control, not extreme ideas
Everyone is upset about guns today, and for good reason. Too many innocent people have been killed and it’s got to stop. The two extreme ends of the argument will never prevail. Some want to eliminate all guns while others want to keep things just as they are. I see nothing wrong with enacting common-sense gun laws. Let’s have universal background checks. Limit the number of rounds in a magazine. Ban assault-style weapons.
Years ago I had a British Enfield .303 rifle. It was a weapon for the British military from the late 19th century until the middle of the 20th century. It had a five-round magazine, and it was bolt action. It wasn’t semi-automatic like modern assault-style weapons. After attaching the magazine, you move the bolt forward and then down to lock a round in the firing chamber. After the shot is fired, you pull the bolt up and then back to expel the brass casing. This weapon was really more like a hunting rifle.
At one time G. Gordon Liddy of Watergate notoriety had a radio program. While he was a felon, he knew a lot about guns. He recommended a revolver- style pistol for protection in the home. He said you want a revolver because it needs little care and it’s the most likely weapon to work when you really need it. It’s not complicated like semi-automatics.
The Second Amendment doesn’t say you can own any weapon. You can’t requisition one of those howitzers we’re sending to Ukraine. If you did, where would you conduct target practice? I shudder to think about it.
Thank goodness they essentially outlawed machine guns in the 1930s. Would we do that today? Don’t tell me all we need is a good guy with a machine gun to counter a bad guy with a machine gun.
John Schurman
Huntington