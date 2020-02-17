The recent drone attack by the U.S. that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandris and eight others at Baghdad International Airport, a civilian airport, was a political assassination and a violation against international law.
President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo followed their aggression with lies about General Soleimani killing hundreds of U.S. troops, which were repeated in the media. Gen. Soleimani was instrumental in defeating ISIS. When he was killed, he was about to enter into negotiations with Saudi Arabia with Iraq acting as mediator.
It is Iran who has been a victim of U.S. aggression since 1953, when a popularly elected president was toppled by a U.S.-backed coup. Since 1984, the U.S. has imposed crippling sanctions against Iran. In 1988, the U.S. shot down an Iranian passenger plane. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear treaty with Iran even though Iran was in full compliance with it.
On top of all that, Congress approved a military budget of $735 billion, more than ever before.
Charles W. Britz
Huntington