The holiday we know as the Fourth of July or Independence Day celebrates the day the colonists declared independence from British rule. The people were just tired of the restrictions and rules placed on them by the mother country — restrictions of shipping of certain goods, limiting them on manufacture of certain items and, of course, taxation without representation.
On June 7, the resolution of Richard Henry Lee, delegate from Virginia, was introduced at the Continental Congress in Philadelphia “that these United Colonies are, and of right to be, free and independent states, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”
The congress appointed a committee to draft a declaration to the world of the colonies’ claim of independence. Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams worked for three weeks composing the declaration, which was then presented to the congress on July 2. The congress promptly got to work, the declaration was read aloud again and the debate began. After three days almost 500 words were eliminated, much to the chagrin of Jefferson. Jefferson gave the 13 united colonies a name that benefited a free and independent nation — the United States of America. On the fourth day of July, the loud and sometimes bitter arguments stilled and without fanfare the vote was taken, from north to south by the colonies, as was the custom.
Quickly, the tired delegates ordered that copies of the declaration be printed and that independence be proclaimed in each state. Copies were distributed with all possible speed to be read in the provincial assemblies, pulpits, market places and army camps. Even knowing of the difficult years ahead, patriots shouted their approval of the pronouncement of their leaders. Thus was born the United States of America.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.