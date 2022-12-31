The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Weather impacts wind and solar energy outputs, whereas renewable-geothermal offers a predictable and persistent energy resource. At depths exceeding 30 feet below earth’s surface, temperatures remain constant independent of seasonal surface variations. Geothermal, though costly, pays long-term dividends in economic stability and immunity from fuel-price fluctuations.

The Ring of Fire (rim around most of Pacific Ocean) accounts for 76% of Earth’s seismic energy. Along the Ring of Fire, 72 miles north of San Francisco in the Mayacamas Mountains, a 45-square mile area holds world’s largest geothermal production field — Geysers. Molten rock at depths of three to six miles resides here. Established in 1960s, Geyser’s complex of 18 geothermal power plants draws dry steam from 350 wells generate 1,517 megawatts.

