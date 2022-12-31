Weather impacts wind and solar energy outputs, whereas renewable-geothermal offers a predictable and persistent energy resource. At depths exceeding 30 feet below earth’s surface, temperatures remain constant independent of seasonal surface variations. Geothermal, though costly, pays long-term dividends in economic stability and immunity from fuel-price fluctuations.
The Ring of Fire (rim around most of Pacific Ocean) accounts for 76% of Earth’s seismic energy. Along the Ring of Fire, 72 miles north of San Francisco in the Mayacamas Mountains, a 45-square mile area holds world’s largest geothermal production field — Geysers. Molten rock at depths of three to six miles resides here. Established in 1960s, Geyser’s complex of 18 geothermal power plants draws dry steam from 350 wells generate 1,517 megawatts.
Unlike the West Coast, the eastern U.S. has little tectonic activity and few geothermal hot spots. Yet, geologist David Blackwell in 2010 when studying 1,455 gas and oil wells of eastern West Virginia finds one. Blackwell’s results show 300-degree Fahrenheit hotspots at three to five miles deep over a 7,000-square mile region.
West Virginia represents best hot spot east of Mississippi River. West Virginia’s thermal reservoir, though cooler than West Coast Geysers, extends over wider range. The Geothermal Resources Act signed by Gov. Jim Justice in March 2022 foresees future geothermal energy development.
In 2016, MIT News announces Paul Woskov’s gyrotron using microwave laser to melt and vaporize rock. By June 2022, Quaise Energy works to commercialize gyrotron for ultra-deep drilling. They plan drilling down to 12.4 miles. This well depth exceeds Russia’s Kola Superdeep Borehole of 7.5 miles, which takes 20 years to drill.
Quaise’s co-founder, Matt Houde, indicates effort underway for drilling pilot wells to reach rock temperatures of 500 degrees Celsius by 2026. They anticipate repurposing coal and natural gas plants into geothermal-energy facilities. Houde proclaims, “We believe, if we can drill down to 20 kilometers, we can access these super-hot temperatures in greater than 90 percent of locations across the globe.”
