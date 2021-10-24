At birth we don’t choose parents, country, or opportunities. Finding one’s path counts on help, inspiration and mentoring. From 1968 to 2001, Fred Rogers (TV-toddler evangelist) encourages his preschool audience to “look for the helpers” in troubling times. Dreamers need helpers.
Congress doesn’t enact the Dreamer Act in 2007, 2011, or 2013. Barack Obama preserves DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), but Donald J. Trump rescinds it in 2017. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Ron Johnson applaud Trump. Reporters question Pope Francis about it. He answers, “The president of the United States presents himself as pro-life, and if he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that family is the cradle of life and its unity must be protected.” Fifteen states and D.C. file a lawsuit against Trump’s edict ending DACA. Eventually, courts overrule Trump’s DACA nullification.
Dreamers live in an upside-down world. They only know American life. They number 1.9 million. They contribute 900,000 essential workers.
Langston Hughes maintains “A dream deferred is a dream denied.” Ronald Reagan’s endorsing the Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986 reminds us of the possible. We can’t afford marginalizing Dreamers. Urge Congress to authorize the Dreamer Act.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.