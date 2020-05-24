As I sit here on my back patio this Mother’s Day with a steady rain and an appreciated cool day, my mind wanders back to my early childhood. Born in 1933, I have a lot of memories of my young country. Example: the WPA, CCC and, of course, the Great Depression. You know, rationed food and even tires.
Later, in the movies we all watched newsreels of World War II. I had some particular interest in the landing in Normandy because my father was there. And the attack on Pearl Harbor. This put the ladies in the factories and the GIs full-bore after any of our enemies.
As a veteran, I particularly do not like what is known as the Green New Deal. This communistic approach is being foisted upon the American people by a very rich lady who must sleep at night with a gavel in her hand.
I beg of you, America. Please look hard at what you are being offered to run our country. The Democrats are Dumb and Dumber. Please vote for a man who at least shows up for work.
Bill Turner
Wellington, Fla.