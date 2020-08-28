I have watched the Democratic National Convention and watched the first night of the Republican National Convention, and I have to thank the DNC for showing me their true colors with their obvious lies about our president, conservatives, all old white men, or anybody who is religious, pro-life, who stand for law and order and believes in not taking a knee during our national anthem, which honors the men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms we enjoy.
The DNC showed they are ready to destroy America by any means available to them by calling us "racist," of which we are not because America is the most welcoming to all races and all religions, but we do believe their is a right way to come to our country and that illegal immigrants are still illegal immigrants.
We are a country of "law and order" and do not believe in rioting and destroying property whether private or government. We do believe in peaceful protests. America is not perfect, but we constantly strive to correct injustice by legally changing laws or making new laws, not by looting, rioting, lying and destroying people and property.
I also call out our so-called news media to please try to just report the news without the obvious "bias and propaganda" and let us make up our own minds as to what needs to change to correct problems legally.
So wake up, America, and get out and vote to save our country from these socialists, Marxists and anarchists. The Democratic Party is not the same party my parents were familiar with and respected.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington