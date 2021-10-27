In the Oct. 13 Voice of the People, a writer said that “Trump lies and Republican lies are destroying this country.” The writer gave nothing to back up these claims. This writer said, “Do not vote for the Republicans. Enough said!”
Well, that isn’t enough said. Since the last election the Democrats control all three branches of government. Biden, when running for his office, said that he would unite the country. As president, he can’t even unite his own party. Even having a majority, the Democrats couldn’t even extend the debt limit. The Republicans, with misgivings, helped the Democrats pass the bill. After this, Biden held a news conference ridiculing the Republicans. The moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, standing behind Biden, put his hands over his face and walked away.
I agree with the writer that the country is being destroyed. But the writer should check who is in power; it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans. The Democrats have been in power almost a year. When they took over the country, it was doing great. Now, after nine months of Biden’s and the Democratic Party’s blunders, every segment of our country is in shambles. Because of Biden’s vaccine mandate, paying people not to work, destroying our energy base, etc., our transportation supply system has broken down. The Democrats say that because of this our children may not get their toys by Christmas. The Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a small town. I guess you could say Biden is the Grinch who may be stealing Christmas from a country.
