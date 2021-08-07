President Biden and the Democrats keep spreading the big lie that the Republican state legislatures are passing laws to limit voting in elections. Now a politicized justice system in Georgia has filed a measure to block the new election law in Georgia.
The new election law in Georgia is very progressive; it increases the days of voting in person and voting by absentee ballot. This law even provides drop-off boxes for ballots. The law requires a voter to provide proper identification, which is objected to by the Democratic politicians, although Democratic voters support voter identification by over 70% or 80%.
President Biden says that ensuring voters access to voting is the “fight of his presidency.” President Biden has been in politics basically his entire life, much of that time in positions where he could have changed election laws. Yet his home state of Delaware has very restrictive voting laws compared to Georgia’s election law, which the Democrats are challenging in court.
Biden has called our voting laws the greatest threat since the Civil War. Biden says nothing about the restrictive voting laws in his home state of Delaware compared to the progressive voting laws in Georgia, the state that the Democrats are using as their example.
The recent “For the People Act” that the Senate turned down even provided for the paying of campaign funds by the government. If enacted, this bill would have denied the states their constitutional rights to administer elections.
If the Democratic Party can change the election laws from the state legislatures to the federal government, they can change the election laws to even allow the millions of illegals coming into the U.S. (and being sent all over the country) to vote. If they stack the Supreme Court with socialist judges, these illegal laws will be upheld as legal.
However, there is hope that this radical Democrat government can be stopped. The Republican Party must hold firm and if Senator Manchin, and maybe other moderate Democrats, will vote to stop the Democrats’ radical agenda, then in the 2022 elections the Republican Party can take back the House of Representatives and the Senate, thus stopping this radical agenda.
