The Democrats have once again proven what hypocrites they are on the issue of immigration. New York City is a sanctuary city. The city’s officials have consistently called for illegal aliens to come to New York City and they will take care of them. New York City will provide all their needs, which includes food, shelter, medical aid, education and legal aid.
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has started sending illegals by the busload to New York City to help relieve the burden on the Texas border towns. Thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing the Texas border illegally every week and flooding these towns, depleting their resources of humanitarian aid. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is upset about Gov. Abbott sending these illegals to his sanctuary city. The mayor says Abbott is acting horrifically and irresponsibly. He demands aid from the federal government, and he wants the National Guard to help him control the situation.
The mayor threatens to send busloads of his citizens to Texas to complain against Gov. Abbot, who is running for re-election. Gov. Abbott in reply, taking a quote from a Clint Eastwood movie says, “Go ahead, Mayor, make my day.”
