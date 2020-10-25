Essential reporting in volatile times.

“Democrat’s are West Virginia’s only hope.” So says a youngster, college bound, fresh out of high school. He did not live through 80 years of Democrat rule in our state or he would have a much different perspective.

The consequence of that period is all around us to this very day. How is it that West Virginia, one of the wealthiest states natural resource-wise, is among the poorest? Those so-called leaders allowed our resources to be tapped for others, benefiting the political class and the well-connected, leaving only a weekly paycheck for West Virginians doing the dirty work.

Much of this continues with so much liberalism infecting our government. Too many of our citizens depend on government assistance. Our once-great chemical industry is no more. Unemployment has always been high. Our people are ranked as the sickest, fattest, and poorest-educated.

Fred Friar

Lavalette

