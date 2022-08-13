The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Every day the climate crisis worsens and economic inequality grows. Conservative politicians, aided by the Supreme Court, are rolling back basic human rights across the country. In West Virginia, as soon as Republicans took control of our state Legislature they rolled back mine safety 50 years or more.

What’s shocking is how little urgency elected leaders have shown in response. With each new development, it seems as if this time surely those in power will recognize the severity of the challenge and act accordingly. Equally important is our involvement and persistence regarding this matter and its potential impact on our future. We must apply pressure to them on a consistent basis while we work, together, diligently to elect Democrats who will better serve our citizens.

