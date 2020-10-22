The Grinch is a saint compared to President Trump; that’s the impression I get after listening to the speakers at the DNC. These speakers shared the same three viewpoints: It’s the president’s fault for this terrible economy, the president is to blame for the bad effects of the China virus, and the president is an illegal president who doesn’t know what he is doing and is turning the country into a dictatorship.
When it comes to the economy, President Trump had one of the strongest economies in recent times until the pandemic hit. Already President Trump is bringing the economy back. Had we listened to Biden and the other Democratic critics, our country would still be in lockdown.
Regarding the virus, President Trump has done everything humanly possible to fight the virus. He placed a ban on travel to and from China; the WHO and Democrats condemned this action. He formed a task force to fight the pandemic, organized industry and the military to work together to develop a vaccine, and invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the manufacture of the supplies needed.
President Trump inherited a bad economy from the Obama/Biden administration. Unlike Obama and Biden, Trump is putting America and its citizens first — no longer apologizing for our greatness. President Trump has made America proud again, from building up our military, getting better trade deals for our workers and working to bring down drug prescription prices.
President Trump is the only president I know of who kept his campaign promises. As Trump recently said, he is president because the former presidential administration of Obama/Biden failed the nation.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Don’t fear the coronavirus, and please get out and vote
I’m 81 years old, I’m a diabetic, I’m a cancer survivor, I have kidney problems, I have high blood pressure, and I live in a retirement community, but I refuse to let this virus stop me from living my life. I play golf two to three times a week. I eat out in restaurants. I shop in all kinds of stores. I visit with relatives. I see my doctors.
I know I’m at higher risk than most people, so I take my temperature at least twice a day, I wash my hands often, I use hand sanitizer regularly, I have wipes to use when necessary, I wear a mask and maintain social distancing. I am not a daredevil, but I refuse to give up my life that I have left because of a virus that has a high survival rate even among my age. Plus every day there are more and better drugs that improve our chances of recovering if you should contract this virus.
I really feel that China released this virus on the world on purpose to help them in their desire to dominate the rest of this planet, yet we have politicians and large companies that do not want to do anything to upset the existing relations because they are getting their pockets lined with money.
We need to elect more people like President Trump who will fight to return our manufacturing jobs back to our devastated middle class.
I feel if we don’t try to get our children back in classes and our economy back open and our people back to work then the Chinese will have accomplished their goals. Remember: Follow the money and don’t believe the fake news and also go to the polls and vote.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
W.Va. House 19 candidate
Derrick Evans truly is pro-life
I support Derrick Evans for House of Delegates because he is a man of action. He is, without a doubt, pro-life. It is easy to say that you are pro-life and say that you will support banning abortion in the state of West Virginia if you are elected. It is a completely different thing to drive over an hour to West Virginia’s only abortion clinic, stand alone outside the gates and beg women to choose life. That’s what he did for months. In the beginning, he was completely alone. After others found out what he was doing, some joined him, and they grew in numbers. They held church outside of the clinic and even persuaded mothers to choose life.
Many women choose abortion because they do not realize they have another option. They believe that if they have the baby, the only option is to raise the child themselves, and some do not feel they are able to do so properly.
Derrick Evans gave them another option by matching couples seeking adoption to women choosing life. Not only did he help the adoptions happen, but with the help of a lawyer friend, they were able to get the paperwork completed without any cost to the parties involved. It was simple, selfless love.
It is easy to say that saving the life of an unborn child is a good thing. It is an entirely different thing to spend your time fighting to save that unborn child and the lives of countless other unborn children while also offering solutions rather than just arguing. There are other candidates in this race who say they are pro-life, and I have no reason to believe that they are not. I guess my only question to them would be what have they done about it?
Travis Nelson
Lavalette