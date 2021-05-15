President Biden has implemented a travel ban from India because of the COVID-19 virus being out of control in India. I believe that the president has made the right decision, and the Democrats applaud the president’s action in this matter.
As President Trump, over a year ago, put a travel ban on China. This was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the United States. I believe, also, that Trump made the right decision. But Biden and the Democrats had quite a different reaction. They accused President Trump of being a racist and xenophobic and needlessly spreading fear.
Biden and the leftist Democrats completely reversed themselves. It appears that their hatred of Trump is stronger than their love of the United States and its citizens. I guess that helps explain why Biden, upon becoming president, rescinded all of Trump’s policies that were making the United States great again.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio