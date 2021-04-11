The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Illegals and prisoners getting stimulus checks? Unbelievable, you say? The absolutely insane, stupid Biden administration is putting up money for them to stay in hotels and sending kids or adults off in buses to various states while denying there is a border crisis and shutting down construction of the border wall.

Absolutely despicable. When are people in America going to wake up to this nonsense?

Impeach all of the dirty rotten socialist Democrats, starting with Uncle Joe and Kamala Harris. He has ongoing dementia and cognitive issues. He has to read from notes and teleprompters.

As they say, never let a crisis go to waste. Republicans got no backbone, no guts. Money goes to liberal Democrat cities and states that don’t know how to balance their budgets.

Terry Diamond

Proctorville, Ohio

