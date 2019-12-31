The United States won’t have to worry about the Russians and China. They won’t have to fire a shot to destroy the USA. The Democrats in Washington are doing a fine job of that.
We voters should see that not a single Democrat that is there now not be elected again in 2020. They have lived up to the symbol they represent, a donkey. Now we can really call them “jackasses,” the other word for “donkey.” They are an embarrassment to the job they hold. Trump has got this country started back to being the USA once again and everyone should be thankful for that.
The Democrats, which I was once one, not any more, have never gotten over being beaten by Trump in the last election. This country can’t survive another four years like the last president gave us. Make sure we vote the jackasses -- oh, sorry, I aimed to say donkey -- out.
K.L. Vance
South Point, Ohio