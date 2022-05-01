President Biden doesn’t have to be concerned about being elected if he gives amnesty to millions of illegal aliens like he proposes. With their vote and the millions on welfare and food stamps, he would be elected again! The Democrats would get what they wanted — the end of capitalism and the beginning of socialism. I have a lot of health issues. Unless God works a miracle, I won’t live to see it. The thing that bothers me is my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be living in a country without freedom.
Trump tied to tell how it would be if Biden was elected. Here again, people believed the lies and got what they deserved. The Democrats want power and they don’t care about American citizens. They care more about illegal aliens who would give them more votes. They don’t care if they destroy America and make it a Third World country.
America has turned its back on God, and a lot of so-called Christians vote the Democrat ticket — a vote against their being Christian! Why? Because the Democrats are for abortion, homosexual marriage, transgenders and any other sinful lifestyle, plus socialism.
