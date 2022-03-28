The entire world is witness to Putin’s depravity, to the insane violence of one-man rule. And yet, our own nation is galloping toward autocracy even as we weep and wail in sympathy with the Ukrainian people. Will we learn something, anything, from what are seeing?
Autocracy happens when the people let an insecure but wily despot stay in office well past the time he can resist temptation to grab total power. Putin screeched, scratched, and manipulated himself into extending his term of office now to 22 years and beyond.
But America the Beautiful is not free of the delusion that we can securely let men and women possess undiluted power for a lifetime. We have already allowed the Putinization of the Congress. Our own representatives and senators serve for decades and thus have autocratic power in their districts. One or the other of them will want the whole country next.
We need a constitutional amendment to establish congressional term limits. If we don’t, we will have to trade in our MAGA hats for a single gold crown that only one person can wear.
