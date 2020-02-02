I was driving on Baker Road on Sunday, January 5, at 7:20 a.m. when I was hit by an impaired driver. I saw the vehicle driving toward me as it swerved from side to side on the straight section of Baker.
I moved as far to the side of the road as possible and it appeared the vehicle was going to miss me; however, it swerved left as it came alongside me and sideswiped my truck.
I called 911 to report this and then turned around in an attempt to follow the vehicle as it turned down Aracoma Road driving toward Rosalind Road.
I want to thank the Cabell County sheriff deputies who responded so quickly that morning.
Thanks also to the 911 operator who took my call and helped get law enforcement on scene.
I met with a deputy and gave the vehicle description and the side mirror cover that broke off the car. The deputies searched the area but had no luck finding the impaired driver or the car.
Thank you, Cabell County sheriff deputies and the 911 operator for assisting me on January 5.
Alan Washington
Huntington