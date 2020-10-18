Derrick Evans, the man behind the candidate running for House of Delegates, is a proud and loving husband and father. As a father of three, with a fourth on the way, Derrick’s main goal is to ensure that his children have the opportunity to grow and prosper in our great county and state. Our home is full of love and laughter because of this man. It’s nothing to see him cooking one minute and playing Barbies with the kids the next. Each and every day he teaches our children love, respect, and the importance of faith.
Having been together for the last 12 years, it’s been remarkable to watch Derrick grow into the man he is today. Derrick is my equal in every aspect and proves that each day by respecting, encouraging, and supporting me in everything that I do.
Derrick not only has love and respect for his family but also for his community. He has helped countless people in times of need. From being the liaison in obtaining lawyers for adoptions to helping someone broken down on the side of the road. When called upon, Derrick will drop everything to help.
Derrick is not your typical political candidate. He is not one to sit back and play “patty cake politics.” Derrick is a hard-working man who will fight each and every day to ensure that the voices of Wayne County are heard. I have no doubt that once elected, Derrick will work hard to ensure that our great county and state will grow and prosper to ensure the best future for all.
Melissa Evans
Prichard