Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in Florida on Jan. 20 banned AP classes on African-American history from the state’s high schools. (Can a U.S. governor dictate curricula in schools? I thought that was reserved for totalitarian regimes like Russia and China.)
OK, so nothing about those slaves who built the state’s “Old Capitol” in Tallahassee in 1845 (not to mention the present White House in Washington, D.C., completed in 1829) and made Florida rich by working and sweating in fruit orchards and cow farms, as did Hispanic migrants and indigenous native Floridians. Their history and legacy need to be taught to the younger generation — our future leaders. Dare I mention the long history of discrimination of African-Americans and Native Americans in the tropical peninsula, the 27th state in our union?
I know, Florida is also home to Disney World. The DeSantis view of America is indeed a fantasy of our nation inspired by his own political ambitions with no basis in the American reality. Strangely, he has the power to change the teaching of U.S. history to our children and lead them to some land of “make-believe.” Not productive, and troublesome for our future leaders from the Sunshine State.
