Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is running for the presidency in 2024. Among his many self-proclaimed achievements: dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Once Dr. Anthony Fauci was applauded by him (2020), now presently vilified. A success to brag about? Florida today ranks 12th in the nation for COVID-related deaths — 404 per 100,000. Most of the top ten states with worse rates are all run by GOP legislatures. Murder by political design. A pattern here?
The Florida governor’s national platform to date is centered on “wokeness,” whatever that means (a term the governor can’t define). Translated in Florida, it means that the state government is controlling what instructors can teach from kindergarten through university, banning lessons and books, the kind of policies associated with totalitarian regimes. It is mostly aimed at African American and Latino populations and the LGBT community — any group who do not fit the American White Christian mythology of “America.”
