According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun-related deaths surpassed car accidents in the Mountain State for the first time in 2015. Instead of acknowledging and addressing gun violence the following year, our state Legislature sided with the gun lobby over its constituents by overriding Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s veto of the permitless carry law. And now West Virginians can carry firearms in most public places without any training whatsoever.
As firearm-related deaths continue to outpace motor vehicle fatalities, the reasonable conclusion should be to pass gun safety laws to save lives. However, our Legislature is on the verge of passing more lax gun laws. Two of the current bills include expanding permitless carry to allow untrained people to carry at outdoor community events (SB 96) and store guns in vehicles on school property (SB 482).
Allowing untrained people to carry firearms anywhere and everywhere has not reduced gun violence. In West Virginia, firearm-related deaths have risen 47% from 2008 to 2017 while the national average has increased by 17%. As my 2-year-old belts out “Into the Unknown,” I can’t help but think wild, wonderful West Virginia should bravely venture into the unknown by passing gun safety laws. Expanding background checks and passing a safe-storage law would save lives just as they have in other states.
I volunteer with Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement to reduce gun violence. Want to help, but don’t know where to start? First call your delegates and request they vote against SB 96 and SB 482. Then text EVENTS to 644-33 and find a Moms Demand Action near you.
Tosha Pelfrey
Huntington