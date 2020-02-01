I want to thank all of the employees of TTA’s Dial-A-Ride. I am in my 70s and do not drive anymore. I am dealing with a few health issues, including a brain tumor, so it is important that I get to and from my doctor’s.
Dial-A-Ride does that for me with exceptionally nice employees.
They seem always willing to help me. However, they went far beyond that last week. My cell phone fell out of my pocket on one of the buses. The Dial-A-Ride people went out of their way to return it to me.
God bless you all at Dial-A-Ride.
R. Jones
Huntington