I want to thank all of the employees of TTA’s Dial-A-Ride. I am in my 70s and do not drive anymore. I am dealing with a few health issues, including a brain tumor, so it is important that I get to and from my doctor’s.

Dial-A-Ride does that for me with exceptionally nice employees.

They seem always willing to help me. However, they went far beyond that last week. My cell phone fell out of my pocket on one of the buses. The Dial-A-Ride people went out of their way to return it to me.

God bless you all at Dial-A-Ride.

R. Jones

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.