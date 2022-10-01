William Thomson (aka Lord Kelvin) and geologists debate earth’s age. Geoscientists proclaim earth ageless to explain various fossil deposits. However, Kelvin advocates applying laws of thermodynamics.
In 1862, Kelvin computes earth’s age employing conductive cooling. He inputs thermal gradient, function of ground depth (one degree Fahrenheit per 50 feet), as well as initial surface temperature and material thermal conductivity (estimates from melting rocks). He also adopts three assumptions about earth: solidity; composition homogeneity; and no hidden energy sources. Then he calculates earth between 24 to 96 million years old.
Many erroneously cite unknown energy of radioactivity as key problem with Kelvin’s calculations. Yet, untenable issues arise from solidity assumption. In 1895, John Perry proposes earth’s inner-core partly liquid. Highlighting conductive heat transfer ignores efficient convective energy redistribution. Interior viscous-molten magma keeps spherical earth with minimum surface area per volume warm much longer than Kelvin’s assumptions allow.
Perry’s computation of earth’s age with then-known thermal gradients gives 3 billion years, comparable to today’s 4.6 billion years. Many then and since dismiss Perry’s insight. Failure to appreciate his viewpoint delays continental drift theory by decades.
In 1903, discovering radioactivity, Pierre Curie identifies previous hidden energy source. We now know 50% of geothermal energy from earth’s crust (3 to 40 miles thick) derives from radioactive-isotopic decay of uranium, thorium, and potassium. Oxidizing these radioactive materials in upper crust keep them from sinking into earth’s core. The thin outer crust also retards cooling of earth’s thick, molten magma and central iron-nickel core.
Recently, scientists detect a 4 billion-year-old formation the size of Ireland beneath Western Australia near Perth. Old rocks also reside on Canadian eastern shore of Hudson Bay, dated at 4.3 billion years.
Researchers can only infer earth’s deep-interior structure from earthquake-seismic waves. This limits understanding what’s below. As Robert Frost’s poem “The Secret Sits” discerns, “We dance around in a ring and suppose, But the Secret sits in the middle and knows.”
