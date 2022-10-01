The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

William Thomson (aka Lord Kelvin) and geologists debate earth’s age. Geoscientists proclaim earth ageless to explain various fossil deposits. However, Kelvin advocates applying laws of thermodynamics.

In 1862, Kelvin computes earth’s age employing conductive cooling. He inputs thermal gradient, function of ground depth (one degree Fahrenheit per 50 feet), as well as initial surface temperature and material thermal conductivity (estimates from melting rocks). He also adopts three assumptions about earth: solidity; composition homogeneity; and no hidden energy sources. Then he calculates earth between 24 to 96 million years old.

