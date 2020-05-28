I am writing to urge the Charleston Gazette to hold Phil Kabler, a staff writer for the Charleston Gazette, accountable for his appalling, dreadful tweets. On May 21, 2020, Kabler tweeted the following:
“The custodian who cleans the Press Room has aspergers. After a recent visit, I noticed he had aligned the cans of pop on the snack table into two neat rows. I messed them up, and sure enough, after his next visit, they were back into two neat rows. So this time, I simply moved the 11th can from the back row to the front, and after his latest visit, the can is now back in its original spot on the back row, I’m going to hell for this right?”
Kabler’s knowingness of the custodian’s disability and willingness to not only exploit his disability but to share his doings to his more than 6,000 followers for comic relief is despicable. I do not know the custodian. I do not have to. I know the obstacles those with disabilities face daily for their entire lives. Most importantly, I know their abilities. I know how many of those with disabilities can change and impact the lives of those who know them, including my own.
In his “apology thread” Kabler began not by apologizing, but rather by sharing an anecdote of his experience with those with disabilities. Your experience is not in question Phil Kabler; your morals are. Using past experience to pad your apology is out of touch. In his last tweet, Kabler states:
“I was called a bully today, and the skinny bespectacled grade school kid who was picked last for sports shutters at the thought that is what I might be. I’m sorry I betrayed that little girl who taught me so much about empathy so long ago.”
Nowhere in Kabler’s tweets does he apologize to the custodian. Rather, he apologizes to people like me, who took great offense. Phil Kabler we are not the victims here. And Phil Kabler, we do not feel sorry for you for being picked last in sports. This is not the same.
Olivia Jenkins
Huntington