I have known Dakota Nelson for close to 15 years. I met him when he was around 17 years old and being raised by his brother. I know the Dakota that worked minimum wage jobs while earning his political science degree from Marshall. As most people who transitioned into adulthood, I watched him grow, struggle, open his own business, get into his first home, and find his voice. What set Dakota apart from the others was he put actions to that voice. The one true constant I can say with confidence about Dakota is his wish to leave his mark on the world by serving his community. He has been a true leader in his community including the development of city wide clean up efforts, raising funds for clean water systems for local child care centers, and turning abandoned, eyesore Huntington lots into community gardens and a gathering place for people to enjoy.
Dakota has turned that drive and leadership into a pursuit to be a state delegate for District 16.
Dakota knows the struggles of the working class, because that is the life he wakes to every day.
Dakota wants to invest in education. He understands the need to build a healthy working continuity between teachers, parents, and students.
Dakota’s priorities to recover from COVID will focus on making working families whole again.
District 16 needs a proven leader like Dakota Nelson.
Lisa Jobe
Huntington