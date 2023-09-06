The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cell phones need a clear strong signal to operate properly, thus the need for cell towers in large populated areas. These towers radiate a type of radiation in a specific wavelength (called a microwave) in all directions 24 hours a day, every day. In other words, we are living in an ocean of invisible radiation, an electromagnetic force (EMF).

A growing percentage of the world’s population is showing signs of microwave syndrome due to this radiation — some so severely that they can barely function, with headaches, nausea, heart problems, sleep deprivation and more. A few days ago, I met a man who said he has restless leg syndrome so severe it caused him to lose control of his car and total the vehicle. He also told me he has these strange symptoms when he is at home, but not anywhere else. He cannot sleep, he has headaches so strong he tries to pull his hair out.

