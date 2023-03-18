Dr. Anthony Fauci (didn’t he retire?) now hypothesizes COVID-19 may have originated from a well-intended Wuhan lab worker collecting local wet market bats, returning them to the lab for examination and research — that a bat(s) was infected, infected unsuspecting lab workers who then exposed the local human population. Ergo, these circumstances would not constitute a “lab leak.” Is anyone buying this so far?
If and when it is ultimately confirmed the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and perhaps other U.S. government agencies and their bosses, were directly or tacitly complicit in gain of function testing in Wuhan, China, which testing is currently considered immoral and illegal in the U.S., a future U.S. Congress may see fit to consider a victims’ trust fund which by comparison would make the Camp Lejeune fund appear marginally ambulance chasing-worthy. Regrettably, this process, like with Camp Lejeune, may require decades to implement and administer if such a fund were ever passed into law.
