I welcome Huntington’s Mayor Steve Williams and City Council’s effort to support the first responders in any reasonable way. Their mental and physical health is very important to themselves, their families and the city. But, really, a private health club? On city property? Requiring construction costs, exercise equipment and a meditation room, etc? For what?
Wouldn’t it be a lot less costly to simply provide these people and their families with paid memberships to health clubs or the YMCA, which already has all the expensive equipment on site, along with swimming pools, saunas, running tracks, weight rooms, and great friendships with community members, outside of their jobs? That is a plus for their mental and physical health. These people want and need to forget work, not hang out with other stressed individuals. If they want meditation, there are dozens of churches that will help, or just take long walks in the woods.
I can’t imagine a policeman, firefighter, ambulance crew, or any other first responder, whose working lives are hours and hours of pure boredom, interrupted by occasional moments of pure terror. I doubt they are going to care about a meditation room. I spent a lot of my 20-year Navy career on the flight deck of aircraft carriers; I know of what I speak.
So, Mr. Mayor and Council, at least put on your thinking caps and try to come up with a better way to spend all that money that would still benefit the first responders. That is what you are paid for. I admire you for it, and so would the general public.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio