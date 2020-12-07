Please, President Trump, before you have have to leave office, give FBI Director Christopher Wray his walking papers and destroy the 230 law that protects Twitter, Facebook Google, YouTube and InstaGram from legalities.
Is the FBI still a viable policing organization in our country? One has to wonder where they are on bringing possible charges of bribery and mishaps against Joe Biden. Oh well, I have to remind myself that Hillary is still rich and espousing hate on live TV. Good job of coverup, James Comey!
Guns and ammo are being sold out all across our great country. You can almost smell gunpowder in the air. Patriotic and true Americans will stand by and allow socialism to devour our country.
Bill Turner
Wellington, Fla.