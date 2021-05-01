Not prioritizing needs reflects lack of accountability. Some claim freedoms in pursuing personal wants over societal needs. They don’t recognize that the first 10 U.S. Constitutional amendments grant limited privileges, not unfettered rights. Economics, creed and social standing dictate who profits from those privileges.
The Second Amendment proclaims, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” It states “Arms” not “guns” and declares “A well regulated Militia” (aka National Guard). National Guardsmen legitimately need armaments. Hunters represent our best environmental conservationists. We benefit from their activities. Illegal weapon usage threatens us.
At our nation’s birth, the populace hunt with muskets. Whereas, today we grocery shop. Avoid becoming the wild west. Support law enforcement and adhere to gun safety. Note an annual domestic death rate of about 40,000 with firearms. This exceeds yearly highway deaths and nears U.S. combat deaths in Vietnam.
Roger Combs
Ona