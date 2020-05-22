According to census.gov, on May 15, 2020, the U.S. population was 329,650,692. According to The New York Times Weekend Briefing dated May 17 by R. Tumin and E. Walker, there have been 88,660 deaths in the U.S. that are attributable to COVID-19. That is, roughly 1 out of every 3,720 persons in the US has died from COVID-19 or complications thereof.
Further, this source reports that more than 1.4 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19. Simple subtraction tells us that with nearly 89,000 deaths from COVID-19, over 1.3 million Americans are infected with COVID-19 and are not dead. There may be more. So, a minimum of 1.3 million Americans, over 30% of the population, essentially have had a “live vaccine.”
In contrast, the National Safety Council estimates vehicle injuries requiring medical attention in 2019 were 4.4 million, just over three times the number of currently “infected” Americans, resulting in 38,800 deaths. So, estimates are that 1 out of every 113 Americans involved in a vehicle accident in 2019 died as a result of the accident.
Finally, do your own investigation into rising rates of depression, substance abuse, PTSD, poor medical procedure outcomes and suicide due to social “distancing” and isolation.
So, think for yourself. And take courage.
Jan Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio
Trump abdicated in a time of crisis
What the administration lacked in January and February is still lacking today — an overall strategy for managing and mitigating the virus. As of this writing, 1,369,535 people are infected and 82,413 persons are dead. These numbers are highest in the world, and they are inexcusable.
There are certain conclusions one can draw from these numbers, however. Donald Trump has no strategy, no presidential leadership skills and a morbid fear of assuming responsibility. If we survive this virus, it will be because of the leadership of some outstanding governors. But governors do not have the power of a national government. Therein lies the weak link. Throughout most of our history, when a national or global threat has appeared, presidents seized the national instruments of power and directed them toward a solution for the problem at hand. This inability of Trump to seize the moment has made this virus worse and increased the number of deaths.
Trump’s insistence on throwing open the economy and ignoring the CDC’s guidelines is a huge mistake. Based on the estimates of FEMA, by late June the number of daily deaths may explode to 3,000. The medical staff has warned us against opening too soon, but it appears the president’s decision-making is guided largely by his re-election prospects.
We can only hope Congress will provide the money for testing. People will not venture out unless they have a much better sense of how safe it is. Failure to act simply prolongs the economic slump and may well lead to a depression.
In all the annals of modern presidential history, Trump’s abdication of leadership in this crisis has been abysmal. Our country deserves better, and we must have better leadership if we are to climb out of this terrible plague.
Carolyn Karr
Huntington
Vaccines take some time to develop
The likelihood of a vaccine before year’s end is close to zero. Before I became a pharmacist, I was a scientist. The earliest a vaccine has ever been approved is four years. There are safety and effectiveness studies that must be done.
So far the most promising may be the Oxford vaccine. After being inoculated with their vaccine, antibodies developed in six monkeys. After exposure to COVID-19, all survived with no symptoms, but this study involved only nine monkeys.
We will not conquer this pandemic until a safe and effective vaccine is developed. The antivaxers will not get it. In short, a vaccine before year’s end will require Moses to reappear and wipe out COVID-19.
Patrick Regan
Milton
Remember the greater good
As Christians, we are to emulate Christ. Christ sacrificed himself for the greater good of the world. We should also sacrifice some freedom (temporary inconveniences) for the greater good instead of sacrificing grandparents and others. It’s the least we can do. I think our obsession with individual freedom in America has superseded our Christian ideals. It’s as though the flag is an idol obscuring our view of Christ.
Tom Anderson
Huntington