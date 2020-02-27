Huntington and the Tri-State community, including patients and their families, medical colleagues, nurses, technicians and other health care team members, mourn the physical death and also celebrate the exemplary life of Dr. Prathap Chandran, including his legendary superior care to patients and his personal signature of integrity, peace-making, forgiveness and compassion.
Dr. Chandran followed the tradition of physicians and other professionals native of India who come to America and who strive to make this country a better place for all, with loyalty and patriotism, and who work diligently to achieve excellence in their field of expertise.
May God Almighty bless the commendable life and legacy of Dr. Prathap Chandran. Our thanks to his equally very dear family for supporting him in his quest to improve the health of others and his interest in sharing his passion for learning.
Prathap, death will not stop you from continuing to live in the hearts of all of us who have known you.
Frank Rivas, M.D.
Huntington