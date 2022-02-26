I enjoyed John Patrick Grace’s column on Feb. 1, “Heading toward 80 and trying to stay healthy.” I was trying to do the same with seeing my primary physician once a year for my annual checkup. I might add one thing: Make sure your doctor knows what he is doing.
When I was 78, I asked the doctor for a colonoscopy. He said, “We don’t do colonoscopies on people of your age. The chances of complications are too great.” I trusted him and took his word for it.
When I was 79, I asked again. He said if I ever had one before then it probably wouldn’t find anything. “We only do it if we see blood.”
When I was 80, there was blood and pain. He examined me and said that it was hemorrhoids and he gave me a prescription. I used that for six months, but I continued to get worse. My daughter took me to the ER. When she told the ER doctor that I had been bleeding for months and my primary care physician knew about this but wouldn’t do a colonoscopy, the ER doctor quickly talked with a gastroenterologist colleague. When he came back to the room, he ordered a colonoscopy. It took two more months for my physician to release me for the colonoscopy. When I finally was able to have it done, they didn’t find hemorrhoids. What they did find was Stage 2 colorectal cancer. I was given a good oncologist who sent me to the Cleveland Clinic for surgery. The doctors did the cancer removal but could not do a resection. I now have an ostomy for the rest of my life.
Please make sure your doctor knows what he is doing, and if you have doubts, get a second opinion.
