The goal is clear. Protect our children. It is impossible to prevent all accidents by removing threats, and there is no possibility of stopping school murders by erasing scary black rifles. Although many sincerely believe an AR ban is the solution, it would only accomplish the opposite. Remember? “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”
The AR platform is the most popular rifle design owned in America today. The basic technology is over 70 years old, and its popularity is self-evident. There are over 430 million guns in America. That’s 1.5 guns for every man, woman and child. Fewer than 5% of all guns are AR platform rifles. That means roughly 1 in 20 Americans who practice their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms have ARs. And you want to take them away? By the way, “AR” stands for Armalite Rifle.
How about this instead. You cannot prevent all lunatics from murdering, but you can protect your kids from being defenseless victims. The last child murderer researched her targets and like all cowards chose the least protected.
The Supreme Court had affirmed the individual’s right to self-protection with firearms. The unAmerican assault on our constitutional rights will continue forever. In the meantime, let’s put trained, armed Americans in our safety-hardened schools.
