The West Virginia Legislature, overwhelmingly represented with Republican Party senators and delegates, this season passed laws to define sexual identity, what should be taught in K-12 schools, and limit what a woman decides with her body. West Virginia is sheepishly imitating Texas and Florida.
This is a political party which traditionally stood for less government in private lives and more freedom for the individual. West Virginia is following a national trend in state legislatures controlled by the GOP. All of it is based on false premises, from women’s rights to “rigged elections” to the so-called critical race theory. And we see it on the federal level in the present, for example, with the questioning by GOP senators at the confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court, one of the most qualified applicants in decades.
Even more startling, some GOP politicians and media personalities on the fringe (“pre-owned” and active “Trumpists”) questioning the president’s handling of the horrific war in Ukraine, some of them even supporting the Russian tyrant.
A smokescreen, a circus show, by the GOP. From invented “culture wars” to depriving Americans of their personal rights and choices, especially for “others” not like themselves, even to international conflicts. Any strategy to win a mid-term election and gain power in our legislatures at the state and federal levels. No innovative agenda to move the country forward. A party stuck in a mythical past and desperately clinging to a white, mostly Protestant population, today a minority of Americans. To survive, the GOP needs to appeal to a more diverse audience, “racially,” ethnically, religiously, and to different genders, female and male, and other. All are Americans, and vote.
Any one eager to buy my “snake oil”? Free if you follow the GOP platform. Very sad to see the Republican Party descend into the gutter.
