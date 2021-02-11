The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

House of Delegates Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, has a wonderful idea to eliminate personal income tax in West Virginia. It is true that some states with no personal income tax have inspired retirees and businesses to locate in that state. However, I do not believe that eliminating personal income tax should come at the expense of our educational system. West Virginia already struggles with education. Eliminating funding to Marshall and West Virginia University and especially withholding the Promise scholarship would hurt our best and brightest.

Linda LeMaster

Huntington

