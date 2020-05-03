I am a semiretired nurse in her seventies. I have worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 40 years. On March 19, 2020, I was deployed from my work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, I attempted to apply for unemployment online. I failed this process even before I began. I did not know my PIN number. Do you know your PIN number?
Then I tried calling the Huntington unemployment office. LOL! At least 48 hours I listened to busy signals. Finally this nice voice who is named Jenny said she would be happy to enroll me.
Hallelujah! Because of her attitude, we completed my application in 10 minutes.
After this trying ordeal, I took three deep breaths. I could feel the frustration and anxiety leave my body.
So, don’t give up. Someone kind will answer the phone. If you are really lucky it will be Jenny.
Charlotte Pauley
Proctorville, Ohio