I am writing in regard to the governor’s plan to remove the state income tax. While at first blush removing taxes sounds like a wonderful idea to the average resident, upon closer inspection, however, it is a terrible idea.
Supporters have claimed that elimination of the tax will bring 400,000 people to the state over the next 10 years. The removal of the tax will create an immediate deficit and only a hope for a return of population over the next 10 years.
The state’s personal income tax is the fairest tax we have because people pay on the basis of what they earn. Those that earn more, pay more. Removing the tax means that almost half of our state’s budget will be gone. How is that to be made up? From what we are seeing in the news, other taxes, such as sales taxes and luxury taxes, will be increased. Perhaps reinstatement of the food tax will be necessary and sales taxes on currently untaxed items such as personal services will be put in place.
The bottom line is: Removing the state’s income tax will hurt those who can least afford it — the poor.
I do not believe that people will come to our state in droves based on the fact that we have no personal income taxes. There are currently seven other states in the nation that can make that same offer.
I would like to see the governor and members of the House and Senate work to encourage businesses to locate within the state. The governor has talked about growing tomatoes and locating a bullet factory within the state but we have seen no evidence of either. But what do businesses and industries want in order to come here? A solid/attractive business environment, infrastructure (decent roads, bridges and airports), an educated/trained workforce. We don’t even have statewide broadband! If you remove 43% of the state’s budget, where will funding come for these and other items like Promise scholarships, schools, libraries and state parks, just to name a few items that make life enjoyable for those who live here and attractive to those considering relocating here.
I hope our representatives do not support removal of the state’s income tax but work for better solutions.
Alan Hawkins
Barboursville