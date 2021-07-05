Interstate 73/74, the Tolsia highway, the King Coal Highway or whatever it is called will not be built as long as the cash cow West Virginia Turnpike cranks out the big bucks. A 45-mile ride will cost you $8 to Beckley. I have no idea what 18-wheelers are paying. No, make that the consuming public because all costs are passed along to the retail price.
The last work on the I-73/74 road happened 30 years ago to get a two-lane road just past Prichard. Wayne County was told a few years back that we would have to wait a bit longer before that road became a four-lane. Does anyone know who dreamed up the idea of an intermodal facility beside a broken-down two-lane road to nowhere?
Fred Friar
Lavalette