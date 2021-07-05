The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Interstate 73/74, the Tolsia highway, the King Coal Highway or whatever it is called will not be built as long as the cash cow West Virginia Turnpike cranks out the big bucks. A 45-mile ride will cost you $8 to Beckley. I have no idea what 18-wheelers are paying. No, make that the consuming public because all costs are passed along to the retail price.

The last work on the I-73/74 road happened 30 years ago to get a two-lane road just past Prichard. Wayne County was told a few years back that we would have to wait a bit longer before that road became a four-lane. Does anyone know who dreamed up the idea of an intermodal facility beside a broken-down two-lane road to nowhere?

Fred Friar

Lavalette

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you