What’s the biggest thing people are afraid of today? Dying. The fear of death. I go to sleep at night not afraid but thankful for another day. If you fear death, something’s wrong.
This fear is worldwide and created by governments and the media. Rich people who want to control your lives.
Think for yourself. Jesus died for our sins. Trust in God. You will not fear death. Stand up for God. Stand up for America. The rich love control. The government loves control. The devil loves to fool people. Stand up.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington