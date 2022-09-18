The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

No one held a gun to the head of a person who borrowed money to go to college. Each one knew what the cost would be before enrolling. Why should taxpayers have to pay for their education? If the government would have stayed out of colleges in the first place, tuition wouldn’t have escalated the way it has.

Here’s a scenario: I borrowed $150,000 to buy a house and couldn’t pay for it. Should the government pay that house off for me? To me it’s the same thing. These people still owe the money. They should have to pay it.

