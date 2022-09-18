No one held a gun to the head of a person who borrowed money to go to college. Each one knew what the cost would be before enrolling. Why should taxpayers have to pay for their education? If the government would have stayed out of colleges in the first place, tuition wouldn’t have escalated the way it has.
Here’s a scenario: I borrowed $150,000 to buy a house and couldn’t pay for it. Should the government pay that house off for me? To me it’s the same thing. These people still owe the money. They should have to pay it.
If you can’t afford to go to Marshall or any other prestigious university, there are other options. If you are a West Virginia resident, community college tuition can be free. There are trade schools, or join the military, serve your country and get your college paid for. Last but not least, go to work for an employer who will pay part if not all of your college education.
If this country accepts socialism over capitalism, it won’t make any difference in your education; the government will dictate your salary.
