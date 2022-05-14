Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in his leaked draft arguing why Roe v. Wade should be overturned was most troubling. He kept referring back to the U.S. Constitution with a literal interpretation. Our Constitution, the supreme law of the land (which the high court is required to uphold and interpret) was written 233 years ago by white men with property (including human beings with slaves). Certainly, then, women had no rights, not of course the right to vote. Since, there have been amendments, 27 ratified to date, to address issues since 1789.
To return back to the world of several centuries ago is close to insane. In my home country, since 1789, there have been 14 constitutions, and France remains a democratic republic with the same freedoms (if not more) than we enjoy in the USA.
Time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule judiciously keeping in mind our nation today, much more diverse and complex than when the privileged delegates met on June 21, 1788, in Independence Hall in Philadelphia to establish the document as the foundation of our nation. Sadly, today, our high court is more driven by a minority ideology than by wisdom.
