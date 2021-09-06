Several weeks ago, an article in your Sunday paper came out in support of legalization of recreational marijuana. I would like to present some facts for you and your readers to think about as our country and state are leaning toward legalization. My facts are from the DEA, NIH, SAMHSA, Loma Linda University and over 50 years of experience in dealing with those on drugs.
Here are some facts: Marijuana is known as the gateway drug toward harder drugs. It may cause short-term and long-term memory loss (may also be permanent). It causes paranoia and schizophrenia. It may cause genetic deformities. It is supposed to be five times worse to cause lung cancer than cigarettes, and there are other physical concerns.
Here is my suggestion, and many in the medical field agree with what I am going to say. There are supposedly over 400 active ingredients in the marijuana plant that may have good benefits for the human body. I have asked, in the past, that our elected officials encourage the president to remove marijuana from Schedule I so proper research can be performed on this plant. Any good ingredient could then be processed out of the plant in a controlled environment so that an individual could get the same potency for a specific ailment, just like we currently receive from our pharmacies.
There is no reason for our state legislatures to legalize recreational marijuana in its current state other than for tax revenue. May I end by stating that any legislator who votes to legalize marijuana in its current state is more interested in the almighty dollar than in the well being of the citizens of the state of West Virginia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.