The “green energy” crusade by the radical left is only benefiting China, who will soon be the economic superpower of the world, unless Europe and the United States stop destroying their own fossil fuels industry. The European Union planners have mandated millions of battery-powered cars — although there isn’t a single active lithium mining operation among the 27 member nations. In the U.S., it seems unlikely the left will ever permit massive new lithium mining. Already the Biden administration is further restricting U.S. mining operations. Lithium prices are soaring to unprecedented levels as car manufacturers snatch up every kilogram of lithium that is needed to power the mandated fleets of electric cars and gigantic electric grid batteries.

China controls most of the global lithium mining and production. Lithium is rare and there are currently no substitutes. As the West’s supply of lithium shrinks, China will be able to manipulate this mineral to become the top economic power of the world.

