The “green energy” crusade by the radical left is only benefiting China, who will soon be the economic superpower of the world, unless Europe and the United States stop destroying their own fossil fuels industry. The European Union planners have mandated millions of battery-powered cars — although there isn’t a single active lithium mining operation among the 27 member nations. In the U.S., it seems unlikely the left will ever permit massive new lithium mining. Already the Biden administration is further restricting U.S. mining operations. Lithium prices are soaring to unprecedented levels as car manufacturers snatch up every kilogram of lithium that is needed to power the mandated fleets of electric cars and gigantic electric grid batteries.
China controls most of the global lithium mining and production. Lithium is rare and there are currently no substitutes. As the West’s supply of lithium shrinks, China will be able to manipulate this mineral to become the top economic power of the world.
President Biden and the green energy oligarchy keep claiming, falsely, that wind and solar energy are going to save money for the consumers. They claim that solar and wind power are less expensive than oil or gas. This is not true! Green energy is a leftist crusade to radically alter society. It is not based on sound or proven supply and demand practices. President Biden and his administration have gone all out to change capital markets and regulatory incentives to help politically favored “green” energy companies while destroying the private fossil fuel industry. As the West is eliminating the use of fossil fuels, China is full speed ahead with the production of fossil fuels and getting rich selling these fuels to the West.
The U.S. bureaucratic left can’t conjure up enough lithium to power massive electric fleets of cars, trains, buses, and the national power grid, let alone our military. Let fossil fuels and green energy compete fairly with supply and demand ruling.
