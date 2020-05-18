Let’s all dig a hole and crawl in. We can act like a scared rabbit. I’ll bet that more people are dying from drug overdoses every day than the virus itself.
No church? Church makes people feel good, a stress reliever. Bars with music make you feel good. Car shows. Going out to dinner. Give up the Bill of Rights, your livelihood, your right to think.
Hot spots in West Virginia are nursing homes, not restaurants. Don’t let the fear of death control your mind. Evil, the devil, will bring this country down if you let him.
Stand behind our people, not the government. Trust in God. You will get better results.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington