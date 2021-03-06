The current crop of bills in this session of the state legislature has me asking why our elected officials are doing everything they possibly can to drive me away.
First among them is the plan for phasing out the income tax, which will only accelerate the already problematic brain drain. The state income tax makes up 43% of our entire state budget. To make up for that will require substantial increases to the sales tax, including taxes on food, which will hit poor and middle class families the hardest. And then there would be inevitable cuts to public education, higher education and health and human services.
My spouse and I both work in these fields, and if West Virginia will not prioritize them we will be forced to plan an exit strategy. I know many hard-working, highly skilled friends and colleagues who will do the same.
Then there is the tank bill, which caters to the pollution lobby that has been chipping away at the hard-fought regulations many of us worked to pass after the chemical spill and water crisis of 2014. Our legislators are putting their interests above the health and safety of their constituents and simultaneously threatening our most valuable resources that could in fact attract tourists and new residents.
Many of us came here despite the negative stereotypes and fell in love with the people and the mountains. Investments in infrastructure and protecting the natural beauty of the state could keep us here and attract new folks that remote work now allows. Will we be forced to leave because lawmakers refuse to learn? Make no mistake -– these two bills and many others will reduce the quality of life here for the majority of residents. Is this really what West Virginia voted for?
Bonnie Marquis
Huntington