I think your editorial on schools opening for two or three weeks at the end of the school year was irresponsible. It is true that Huntington has been blessed with only a few cases of COVID-19, but the number is continuing to rise. Instead of predicting a possible reopening of the schools, you should continue to insist on social distancing and safety measures while we stay at home.
Instead of trying to instill an unprovable hope, you should continue to bolster the educators who are doing their best to keep the schools up and running with their online classes and homework packets. It would be irresponsible to go back to school too soon.
I am a firm believer in education. I taught school for 44 years. A two-month loss of education is a large chunk, but instead of encouraging going back to school so soon, we should rather suggest opening school next year earlier.
Linda LeMaster
Huntington